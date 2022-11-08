China to Boost Military Training to Prep for War

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing will strengthen military training and prepare for any war with the country's security “increasingly unstable and uncertain,” the Daily Mail reported.

Beijing will now comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war, Xi said Tuesday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Xi's warning came after he last month called for faster military development, “self-reliance and strength” in technology and defense of China's interests abroad, raising the likelihood of further conflict.

Xi's announcement that China will focus on preparing for a war will raise fears the nation might invade the self-governing island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own.

China, which has the second-largest economy and military in the world, has repeatedly threatened to annex Taiwan by force if necessary.

Experts said Xi's comments are “extremely concerning” and the West must “take him at his word” and use all means necessary to deter the Chinese leader from invading Taiwan.

Dr Alan Mendoza, executive director of the human rights group Henry Jackson Society in London, told MailOnline: “Comments like this from Xi Jinping are extremely concerning. For years, Xi has been ratcheting up his rhetoric around the use of miliary force to reunify Taiwan with mainland China, and in response the West has done very little.

"Liberal democracies must now take him at his word, and work collectively, using all means necessary to deter Xi from invading Taiwan.”

