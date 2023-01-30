×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: China | JD.com | Thailand | Indonesia

Chinese E-retailer JD.com Leaving Thailand, Indonesia

Chinese E-retailer JD.com Leaving Thailand, Indonesia

Monday, 30 January 2023 05:01 AM EST

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese online retailer JD.com Inc. is pulling out of Indonesia and Thailand amid intense competition in Southeast Asia.

JD.com will stop taking orders Feb. 15 in both countries and shut down the following month, according to announcements Monday on the two websites.

The company gave no reason for the closures, but e-commerce vendors in Southeast Asia have been squeezed by intense competition, including from JD.com’s Chinese rival, Alibaba Group.

JD.com reported a profit of 6 billion yuan ($800 million) in the quarter ending in September on sales of 243.5 billion yuan ($34.2 billion). That was an improvement from a loss of 2.8 billion yuan ($370 million) on sales of 218.7 billion yuan ($32.4 billion yuan) in the same period a year earlier.

JD.com’s foreign operations and other “new business” accounted for just over 2% of total sales, the company said.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
- Chinese online retailer JD.com Inc. is pulling out of Indonesia and Thailand amid intense competition in Southeast Asia.JD.com will stop taking orders Feb. 15 in both countries and shut down the following month, according to announcements Monday on the two websites.The...
China,JD.com,Thailand,Indonesia
142
2023-01-30
Monday, 30 January 2023 05:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved