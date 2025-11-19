WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: china | japan | taiwan | threat | pacific | one china policy

China Threatens More Countermeasures Over Japan PM's Taiwan Remarks

Wednesday, 19 November 2025 07:04 AM EST

China said Wednesday it would "have no choice but to take further measures" if Japan does not retract its "wrong remarks" and take concrete actions to "safeguard the political foundation" of bilateral ties.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks about Taiwan have "fundamentally damaged" the political foundation of Sino-Japanese relations, Mao Ning, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, told a regular press briefing.

If Japan refuses to retract the remarks and continue to "make mistakes," China will take "stern and resolute" countermeasures and Japan will bear the consequences, Mao said.

