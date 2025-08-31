Xi Meets Modi as China and India Seek to Rebuild Ties

TIANJIN, China (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday ahead of the opening of a regional summit in Tianjin, in a formal thaw between the two nuclear-armed powers.

Modi is on his first visit to China since relations between the two countries deteriorated after Chinese and Indian soldiers engaged in deadly border clashes in 2020. Modi is visiting as part of India's membership into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a regional political, economic and security group founded by China.

Modi said in his opening remarks that relations with China have moved in “a meaningful direction,” adding that “there is a peaceful environment at the borders after disengagement.”

Ahead of Modi's visit, China's top diplomat Wang Yi flew to New Delhi earlier in August, as the two sides announced their rapprochement. Both governments pledged to restart border talks, and resume issuing visas and direct flights.

Wang's visit coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose 50% tariffs on India for its purchase of Russian oil, but Delhi's process of rebuilding ties with China had been in the works for months.

China and India this year have increased official visits and discussed easing some restrictions on trade and the movement of people across the border. In June, Beijing allowed pilgrims from India to visit holy sites in Tibet.

AP senior videojournalist Rishi Lekhi contributed to this report from New Delhi.