Tags: china hong kong typhoon koinu taiwan

Typhoon Koinu Heads toward Southern China and Hong Kong after Leaving 1 Dead in Taiwan

Friday, 06 October 2023 02:00 AM EDT

BEIJING (AP) — A typhoon was headed toward southern China and Hong Kong on Friday after bringing record-breaking winds and leaving one dead in Taiwan.

Typhoon Koinu was weakening as it headed west across the South China Sea toward China's Guangdong province, the China Meteorological Administration said. It was forecast to turn into a tropical storm by Saturday morning and turn to the southwest, taking it over waters that parallel China's southeastern coast on Sunday.

The storm was about 370 kilometers (230 miles) from Hong Kong on Friday morning and moving at about 10 kilometers (6 miles) per hour, the city government's Hong Kong Observatory said. Hong Kong was hit by heavy rains about one month ago that killed at least two people and caused widespread flooding.

Ferry service was suspended in parts of Guangdong province, and the city of Guangzhou canceled some flights and trains.

Koinu, which means “puppy” in Japanese, brought pounding rain and wind gusts to southern and central Taiwan on Thursday, downing trees and damaging buildings. An 84-year-old woman was killed by flying glass in Taichung city and about 400 others were injured around the island, Taiwan’s fire department said.

A weather monitoring station on Taiwan's outlying Orchid Island measured a gust of 342.7 kph (212.9 mph) at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday, as well as sustained winds that reached 198.7 kph (123.5 kph) at 9:40 p.m. The device measuring the wind speeds broke shortly afterward, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

