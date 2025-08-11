China Puts Bounty on UK-Based Teen for Hong Kong Activism

Chloe Cheung, a Hong Kong native who resettled in Great Britain with her family about five years ago, remains defiant after Beijing targeted her for speaking out about the suppression of Hong Kong's protests, The Guardian reported on Monday.

About 1 1/2 years ago, when Cheung was 19, Chinese authorities put a bounty on her head, and she was declared a threat to national security by officials in Hong Kong.

After finishing high school in Leeds, she has been working as a communications assistant for a British campaign group that advocates for democracy in Hong Kong.

She said she could not believe that Chinese officials would care about a teenager living thousands of miles away, but as friends began unfollowing her on social media, the life-changing consequences of the bounty became clear.

"The bounty will follow me forever," Cheung told The Guardian. "It's a form of psychological warfare – telling the world that dissent has no safe haven. Even if you were just a teenager when you spoke out, you're not safe."

But if China's goal was to frighten her from taking a public stance on Hong Kong, it has not worked, and Cheung says she has no intention of keeping quiet.

After the bounty and warrant for her arrest were first announced, Cheung said she did think about stopping. "But I thought if I do this now everyone will know it is because I am scared and giving up. They [China] want to stop others from speaking out publicly, but I know I am fortunate to have my family here in the U.K."

However, it has not been easy. Cheung has faced sexual harassment and abuse on social media and was followed by two "suspicious-looking" Chinese men to a restaurant after an event. She is now cautious about meeting new people.

In addition to fears about her personal safety, Cheung realizes her public profile is also now limiting her future choices in life. "I have shut off a lot of job opportunities with any company that has business ties or trade with China. They won't hire me now."

She added that "I don't expect to live a normal life, but compared with the people in prison back in Hong Kong, my sacrifice is nothing. I really want to see a free Hong Kong, so if my public role can help the situation a little bit, it will be worthwhile."

A spokesperson for the government of the Hong Kong special administrative region said Cheung was an "absconder hiding in the U.K." and was wanted for "blatantly engaging in activities endangering national security," according to The Guardian. They added that she would be "pursued regardless of distance."