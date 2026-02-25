Despite Differences, China's Xi and Germany's Merz Seek to Deepen Ties in Turbulent Times

There are many things that China and Germany do not see eye-to-eye on — notably Russia's war in Ukraine — but the leaders of the world's second and third largest economies nonetheless pledged Wednesday to work to deepen ties in an era of global turbulence.

Both countries have been buffeted by the policies of President Donald Trump, who lauded his import tariffs in a State of the Union address delivered just hours before German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met separately with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing.

"The more turbulent and complex the world becomes, the more China and Germany should strengthen strategic communication and enhance strategic mutual trust," Xi said at the government's Diaoyutai state guesthouse, a leafy and sprawling property dotted with grand buildings.

He noted the year had not begun peacefully and said, as he has before, that the world is undergoing the most profound changes since the end of World War II.

Merz replied that although the two countries have issues and challenges to discuss, they should "emphasize the things we have in common and face the challenges we stand before together."

He called for collaboration "wherever possible" in an earlier meeting with Li, the country's No. 2 leader, and said he hoped to develop a good personal relationship with both Chinese leaders.

Merz, on his first trip to China since taking office last May, has championed building a stronger Europe both economically and militarily to assert itself in the shifting new world order.

Before departing for Beijing, Merz indicated he would press for a fair economic playing field for German companies and China's assistance in bringing about an end to Russia's four-year-old war in Ukraine.

He stressed that for all the differences Europe has with China, "the big global political problems can no longer be tackled today without involving Beijing." Cooperation is needed to resolve crises and wars, including that in Ukraine, he said, noting that "Beijing's voice is heard, including in Moscow."

Many European governments have been frustrated that China hasn't done more to pressure Russia to end the fighting. It has maintained trade and close diplomatic ties with Russia and said its position on the conflict is impartial and objective.

"We hope all parties will seize the opportunity to reach a comprehensive, lasting and binding peace agreement," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said earlier this week.

Merz is the latest in a parade of world leaders to visit Beijing as China seeks support from other nations to push back against Trump's use of tariffs to demand concessions from trading partners, and his challenges to the United Nations and the global order that has governed international and economic relations in the post-World War II era.

In his predeparture remarks, Merz also emphasized the importance of placing Germany's China policy in a European context, saying it was no coincidence that he is visiting not long after French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and ahead of a planned trip by Trump in early April.

"Our message from a European point of view is the same: We want a balanced, reliable, regulated and fair partnership with China," Merz said. "This is our offer. At the same time, it is what we also hope for and expect from the Chinese side."

A flood of Chinese exports is threatening factory jobs in Europe. Germany's imports from China rose 8.8% to 170.6 billion euros ($201 billion) last year, while its exports to China fell 9.7% to 81.3 billion euros ($96 billion).

European leaders want Chinese companies to build factories in their countries. They also want China to reduce manufacturing overcapacity that is driving down prices in industries such as electric vehicles and solar panels, and to remove barriers faced by foreign companies in what is the world's second-largest economy.

China's official Xinhua News Agency said in a commentary that the two countries have a shared responsibility as major economies to oppose protectionism and economic coercion.

Merz, on a whirlwind two-day visit, heads Thursday to the high-tech hub of Hangzhou, where he will visit Unitree Robotics, one of China's leading developer of humanoid robots. His trip to China comes shortly before he makes his third visit to Washington as chancellor.