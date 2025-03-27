France's Foreign Minister Is in China to Discuss Ukraine and Trade Issues

BEIJING (AP) — French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot began a two-day visit to China on Thursday during which he is to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart on Ukraine and longstanding trade disputes between China and Europe.

Barrot went into a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shortly before noon, to be followed by a news conference and luncheon. On Friday, he will travel to Shanghai for a series of meetings with local officials and business leaders.

France has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its struggle against Russian invasion, while Beijing has backed Russia diplomatically and provided an economic lifeline by buying Russian natural resources. Barrot's visit is an opportunity to gauge China's attitude on Ukraine ahead of a major French-hosted meeting on a possible peacekeeping force for the country.

The talks come as fissures are showing between the U.S. and Europe over support for Ukraine, with Washington increasingly seen as backing Moscow.

French President François Macron said Wednesday that a proposed European armed force could be deployed in Ukraine in under an eventual peace deal, and could “respond” to a Russian attack if Moscow launched one.

Macron said Wednesday that a proposed European armed force for possible deployment in Ukraine in tandem with an eventual peace deal could “respond” to a Russian attack if Moscow launched one.

Europe has long complained of unfair Chinese trade practices that it says force European companies to take on Chinese partners, share business practices and result in a major Chinese trade surpluses.