Tags: China | Fatal Fire

Restaurant Fire Kills 17 People in Northeastern China

Wednesday, 28 September 2022 05:01 AM EDT

BEIJING (AP) — A restaurant fire killed 17 people on Wednesday in the city of Changchun in northeastern China, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 12:40 p.m. in a high-tech section of the Changchun New Area industrial zone, according to a social media post by the zone's management committee.

Three other people were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, the post said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Changchun is an auto manufacturing center and the capital of Jilin province.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
GlobalTalk
Wednesday, 28 September 2022 05:01 AM
