China: EU Lawmakers' Meeting in Taiwan 'Gross Interference'

Monday, 28 July 2025 10:43 AM EDT

China on Monday accused some in the European Parliament of "grossly interfering" with its internal affairs after a meeting between European lawmakers and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te last week.

China's mission to the European Union said the country firmly opposes any form of official exchange between the European Parliament and Taiwan authorities, and urged the EU to abide by its political commitments to China.

"Recently, some members of the European Parliament went to Taiwan, which seriously violated the One-China Principle and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs," the mission said in a statement on Monday.

Lai met with members of the European Parliament's Special Committee on the European Democracy Shield in Taipei last Tuesday, during which both sides talked about shared values of freedom and democracy, and threats from "external infiltration."

Beijing views Taiwan as its own territory, a claim Taipei rejects.

