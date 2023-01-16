×
China | Economy

China's Economy Grew 3% Last Year, Not Even Half 2021's Rate

China's Economy Grew 3% Last Year, Not Even Half 2021's Rate

Monday, 16 January 2023 10:00 PM EST

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth fell to 3% last year under pressure from antivirus controls and a real estate slump but is gradually reviving after restrictions that kept millions of people at home were lifted.

Growth of the world's second largest economy slid to 2.9% over a year earlier in December from the previous month's 3.9%, government data showed Tuesday.

Forecasters say activity is reviving but wary consumers are returning only gradually to shopping malls and restaurants amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. The government says the peak of that wave appears to have passed.

Last year's expansion was less than half of 2021’s 8.1% growth.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


China's economic growth fell to 3% last year under pressure from antivirus controls and a real estate slump but is gradually reviving after restrictions that kept millions of people at home were lifted. Growth of the world's second largest economy slid to 2.9% over a year...
China,Economy
106
2023-00-16
Monday, 16 January 2023 10:00 PM
