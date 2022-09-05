×
Tags: China | Earthquake

Strong Earthquake Shakes Southwestern China

Monday, 05 September 2022 02:01 AM EDT

BEIJING (AP) — A strong earthquake shook part of southwestern China on Monday afternoon. It wasn’t immediately clear if there was damage.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding county in Sichuan province at 12:52 p.m., Xinhua news agency reported.

The 6.6 magnitude earthquake was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Preliminary measurements by different agencies often differ slightly.

Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


