WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: china defense budget taiwan

China Will Increase Its Defense Budget 7.2% This Year

Tuesday, 04 March 2025 10:01 PM EST

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China said Wednesday it will increase its defense budget 7.2% this year.

It was announced at the National People’s Congress, the annual meeting of China’s legislature.

The increase is the same percentage as last year.

China's military spending remains the second largest behind the U.S.

Tensions with the U.S., Taiwan, Japan and neighbors who share claims to the crucial South China Sea are seen as furthering growth in increasingly high-tech military technologies from stealth fighters to aircraft carriers and nuclear weapons.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
China said Wednesday it will increase its defense budget 7.2% this year. It was announced at the National People's Congress, the annual meeting of China's legislature. The increase is the same percentage as last year.China's military spending remains the second largest...
china defense budget taiwan
84
2025-01-04
Tuesday, 04 March 2025 10:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved