Tags: china | cybersecurity | congress | hack

China Accused of Hacking Emails of House Committee Aides

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 08:29 PM EST

⁠China has hacked emails used by congressional staff on powerful committees in the House of Representatives as part of a massive cyberespionage campaign known as Salt Typhoon, the Financial Times reported ⁠on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify ​the report. The White House had no immediate comment.

China accessed email systems used ‍by some staffers on the House China Committee ⁠as well as aides on the Foreign Affairs Committee, Intelligence Committee, and Armed Services Committee, the report said.

Salt Typhoon ⁠has emerged as ​one of ⁠the top concerns of American cybersecurity.

U.S. officials ‍allege that the hacking group is doing more ‌than just gathering intelligence; it is prepositioning itself to paralyze U.S. critical infrastructure in ⁠case ​of a ‍conflict with China.

Beijing has repeatedly denied being behind the ‍intrusions.

