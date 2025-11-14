China Concerned About Japan's Possible Shift on Nuclear Arms

China's foreign ministry said on Friday that it is "seriously" concerned about Japan's military and security moves, including ambiguity over its non-nuclear principles.

Japan's decision not to rule out acquiring nuclear submarines indicates a major "negative" policy shift, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press conference.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi this week hinted at a possible shift in the country's decades-old non-nuclear principles, raising speculation that she might seek to revise a ban on the entry of such weapons into its territory.