China Angry With Keanu Reeves for Tibet Concert

China is taking action against actor Keanu Reeves, who participated earlier this month in an online benefit concert held by Tibet House, a New York nonprofit connected to the Dalai Lama.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) refuses to recognize Tibet’s independence and has consistently accused the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet’s Buddhists, for causing separatist feelings in the region.

After Reeves’ participation in the event, China’s major streaming platforms started to take his movies down. According to the Los Angeles Times, at least 19 of Reeves' movies have been taken off the Tencent video site. Other sites, such as iQiyi, Youku, Migu Video, and Bilibili, saw most of their Reeves movies vanish as well.

Reuters adds that some movies starring Reeves can be found by searching on the Chinese messaging app WeChat, but a search of the actor’s name will come up empty.

It is unclear if the CCP initially requested that the movies be wiped from the platforms or if the platforms took the action on their own in anticipation of a request from the government.