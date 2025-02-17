WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: china | business | xi jinping | markets | tariffs | trade | war

China's Xi Tells Private Businesses to Strengthen Confidence

Monday, 17 February 2025 08:39 AM EST

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday private businesses should strengthen confidence, and vowed to protect entrepreneurs' legitimate rights and interests, the official news agency Xinhua said.

Difficulties and challenges currently faced by the private economy are temporary, not long-term, and can be overcome, Xi told private business leaders in a symposium.

Representatives from industry leaders including Huawei and BYD spoke at the meeting, according to Xinhua.

Newsmax Media, Inc.

