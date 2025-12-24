WSJ: Beijing Fears Its Own AI

Despite viewing artificial intelligence crucial to the country's economic and military future, the Chinese Communist Party reportedly also sees the technology as a threat.

Beijing is moving aggressively to keep AI, especially powerful chatbots, on a tight political leash, worried the technology could weaken Communist Party rule by generating answers that push citizens to question the regime, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal detailed how China is building a sweeping control system that treats AI not just as an economic tool but as a potential national security risk.

Regulators have stepped up enforcement, including a recent crackdown in which authorities said removed nearly one million pieces of AI-generated content they labeled illegal or harmful over a three-month period.

One of Beijing's biggest concerns is chatbots' ability to "think" and respond unpredictably.

To counter that, the government has formalized rules requiring AI systems to be trained on politically scrubbed datasets and to pass ideological testing before being approved for public use.

The Journal said all AI-generated text, video, and images must be clearly labeled and traceable, making it easier for the state to identify and punish those who spread forbidden speech.

It was reported earlier this year that China was mandating national labeling requirements for AI-generated content, with regulators saying the measures are meant to promote "healthy development" while also tightening state oversight.

Unlike the more open U.S. approach, China is attempting to engineer "safe" AI that stays within political boundaries.

Analysts cited by the Journal said Beijing fears regulating too tightly could choke off innovation and leave China behind the United States in the global AI race — yet letting chatbots run wild is viewed as an unacceptable threat.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has warned that AI brings "unprecedented risks," and authorities have reportedly elevated the technology into the same national emergency framework used for disasters like earthquakes and epidemics.

Even with heavy censorship, Chinese AI companies such as Alibaba and rising model makers such as DeepSeek have still posted strong showings in international benchmarks, particularly in technical areas such as coding.

But experts caution that the gap could widen as next-generation AI becomes more sophisticated and resource-intensive.

Researchers note Beijing's strict approach may produce some "safer" results on non-political measures, with fewer violent or pornographic outputs.

Carnegie Endowment analyst Matt Sheehan has argued that while political control is the top priority, some Chinese regulators are also deeply concerned about AI's social impact on children.

Still, critics warn the main purpose remains regime stability: China's AI future is being built not only to compete with the West but to ensure the Communist Party remains in permanent control.

Reuters contributed to this report.