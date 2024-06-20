WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: chile train collision san bernardo

Train Collision in Chile Kills at Least 2 People and Injures Several Others

Train Collision in Chile Kills at Least 2 People and Injures Several Others

Thursday, 20 June 2024 07:01 AM EDT

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — At least two people were killed and nine others injured Thursday when a train full of passengers collided head-on with another train on a test run just outside Chile's capital of Santiago.

Investigations were underway to determine the cause of the crash, which vaulted one car fully on top of a car from the other train.

The eight-car freight train, which was carrying 1,346 tons of copper, was also packed with people, while the other train had 10 workers on board operating a speed test, the state rail company said.

Authorities have not identified the two people killed. The nine injured included four Chinese nationals who were receiving treatment at hospitals near the crash site in San Bernardo, Chile.

“We have to identify what the causes are and take the corresponding measures,” Transportation Minister Juan Carlos Muñoz told The Associated Press.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
At least two people were killed and nine others injured Thursday when a train full of passengers collided headon with another train on a test run just outside Chile's capital of Santiago. Investigations were underway to determine the cause of the crash, which vaulted one...
chile train collision san bernardo
144
2024-01-20
Thursday, 20 June 2024 07:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved