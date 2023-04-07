×
Tags: child charged murder car crash England

UK Police Charge 12-year-old with Murder in Car Crash Death

Friday, 07 April 2023 06:01 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — British police charged a 12-year-old boy with murder on Friday after a car plowed into a woman on a city street in northern England.

The woman was found dead Wednesday night at the scene of the crash in Sheffield, South Yorkshire police said. Relatives identified her as 60-year-old Marcia Grant and said she was “a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.”

The boy was found shortly afterward and arrested, police said.

The suspect can’t be named for legal reasons because of his age. He is due to appear at Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday to face a charge of murder.

In England, children 10 and over can be charged and convicted of crimes. Any sentences are served in secure youth centers rather than adult prisons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


