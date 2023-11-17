Shooting Attack Reported Near Hebron

A Palestinian man arrived at the Tarqumiya checkpoint, crashed into the concrete of the Olive Junction, exited the vehicle and fired at Israeli forces who were manning the checkpoint.

The terrorist was shot and killed by security forces. There were no reported casualties among Israeli forces.

According to some reports, the terrorist was driven to the checkpoint by another person, who was also killed in the shooting.

An IDF spokesperson said: "Two terrorists arrived by car a short time ago at the Olive Junction, near Hebron in the Judea Brigade, and fired at the forces operating there. The fighters, from Reserve Battalion 8106, shot and killed the two terrorists. The forces also confiscated the Carlo weapon used in the shooting. There are no casualties to our forces."

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate.