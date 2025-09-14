Toronto Teacher Suspended for Showing Kirk Shooting Video to 5th Graders

A public school teacher in Toronto has been suspended after allegedly showing a video of Charlie Kirk's assassination to fifth and sixth grade students in his class, the New York Post reported.

The teacher also allegedly suggested that Kirk deserved to be killed and gave the students, some as young as 10 years old, a lecture about anti-fascism and transgender issues.

"Several students from his class went home and complained to their parents, traumatized at witnessing the on-camera death, which they were forced to witness numerous times over," a source told the Toronto Sun. "Parents subsequently reached out to school administrators," who put the teacher on leave Friday while they investigate the incident.

A letter was also sent home on Friday to all affected pupils, calling the teacher's alleged behavior "extremely troubling and completely disturbing," according to the Toronto Sun.

"During class, students were said to have been shown a portion of a violent video in response to questions being asked about a recent tragic event in the United States," read the letter, which also said that the video was shown by a staff member who was supervising a French immersion class and was not the regular teacher.

The letter also stated that "the teacher has been relieved of all teaching responsibilities pending the outcome of the investigation and will not be at the school. Assistance is being offered to any children traumatized by the incident."