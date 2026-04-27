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At Least 42 People Killed in Eastern Chad During Clashes over Water Resources, Authorities Say

Monday, 27 April 2026 05:01 AM EDT

N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — At least 42 people were killed in eastern Chad after a clash between two families over a water point escalated into a cycle of reprisals, the country’s deputy prime minister said late Sunday.

Limane Mahamat said during a visit to the village of Igote, in the Wadi Fira province, where the clashes occurred on Saturday, that 42 people were killed and 10 wounded. He said those injured were evacuated to the provincial health center.

Mahamat said the cycle of reprisals had spread over a fairly large area, prompting an intervention by the army.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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At least 42 people were killed in eastern Chad after a clash between two families over a water point escalated into a cycle of reprisals, the country's deputy prime minister said late Sunday.Limane Mahamat said during a visit to the village of Igote, in the Wadi Fira...
chad water clashes 42 killed
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2026-01-27
Monday, 27 April 2026 05:01 AM
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