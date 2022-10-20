×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Chad | Protests

At Least 30 Killed amid Demonstrations in Chad's Capital

Thursday, 20 October 2022 03:00 PM EDT

N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chadian security forces have opened fire on anti-government demonstrators, killing at least 30 people protesting in the central African nation's capital against interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby's two-year extension of power.

Authorities put a curfew in effect after Thursday's violence, which Chadian government spokesman Aziz Mahamat Saleh said left 30 dead. Organizers of the march in N'Djamena, though, placed it higher, at 40, with many wounded by bullets as well. There was no independent corroboration of the figures given by the two sides

Thursday's march marks the deadliest anti-government protest since Deby took over last year in the wake of his father's assassination after decades in power. The late President Idriss Deby Itno was killed by rebels while visiting Chadian troops on the battlefield in the country’s north in April 2021.

Thursday marked the original 18-month deadline for organizing new elections. However, authorities in Chad recently announced that Mahamat Idriss Deby will remain interim leader for another two years.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Chadian security forces have opened fire on anti-government demonstrators, killing at least 30 people protesting in the central African nation's capital against interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby's two-year extension of power.Authorities put a curfew in effect after...
Chad,Protests
162
2022-00-20
Thursday, 20 October 2022 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved