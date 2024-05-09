WATCH TV LIVE

Chad's Military Ruler Declared Winner of Presidential Election, While Opposition Disputes the Result

Thursday, 09 May 2024 06:00 PM EDT

N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad’s military leader, Mahamat Deby Itno, was declared the winner of this week's presidential election, according to provisional results released Thursday. The results were contested by his main rival, Prime Minister Succès Masra.

The national agency that manages Chad’s election released results of Monday's vote weeks earlier than planned. The figures showed Deby Itno won with just over 61% of the vote, with the runner-up Masra falling far behind with over 18.5% of the vote.

Hours ahead of Thursday’s announcement, Masra published a speech on Facebook accusing the authorities of planning to manipulate the outcome. Preliminary results were initially expected on May 21.

Chad held its long delayed presidential election following three years of military rule. Deby Itno seized power after his father, who spent three decades in power, was killed fighting rebels in 2021.

The oil-exporting country of nearly 18 million became independent in 1960 after decades of French colonial rule. Its transfers of power since then have not been considered free and fair.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


