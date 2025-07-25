US CENTCOM Says it Killed Senior Islamic State Leader in Syria's Aleppo

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces killed a senior Islamic state leader and his two Islamic state-affiliated sons, the U.S. military said in a post on X on Friday.

"Early this morning in al Bab, Aleppo Governate, Syria, CENTCOM Forces conducted a raid resulting in the death of senior ISIS Leader, Dhiya' Zawba Muslih al-Hardani, and his two adult ISIS-affiliated sons, Abdallah Dhiya al-Hardani and Abd al-Rahman Dhiya Zawba al-Hardani.

"These ISIS individuals posed a threat to US and Coalition Forces, as well as the new Syrian Government. Three women and three children were also on the target and were unharmed.

"We will continue to relentlessly pursue ISIS terrorists wherever they are. ISIS terrorists are not safe where they sleep, where they operate, and where they hide. Alongside our partners and allies, U.S. Central Command is committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS terrorists that threaten the region, our allies, and our homeland," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, U.S. Central Command Commander."