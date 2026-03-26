US Urges Iranian Navy Forces to Abandon Posts Amid Escalation

A U.S. military statement issued Thursday urged members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy (IRGC-N) to abandon their posts, marking a rare and direct appeal to adversary forces amid escalating regional tensions.

The statement, posted to X and attributed to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Brad Cooper, called on "every Iranian serving in the IRGC-N to immediately abandon their post and return home to avoid further risk of unnecessary injury or death."

The message came alongside U.S. claims that recent military actions have significantly weakened Iran's naval capabilities, including the reported killing of IRGC-N commander Adm. Alireza Tangsiri in an Israeli airstrike.

U.S. officials described Tangsiri's death as a turning point and said the force is now in steep decline.

CENTCOM said that since the start of what it referred to as "Operation Epic Fury," a majority of Iran's large naval vessels have been destroyed, leaving the IRGC-N unable to effectively operate beyond its immediate waters.

The statement framed the appeal to Iranian personnel as both a warning and an opportunity to avoid further casualties.

"Now, with the loss of their long-time leader, the IRGC-N is on an irreversible decline," the statement said, before urging service members to leave their positions.

Direct appeals by the U.S. military to opposing forces are uncommon but not unprecedented, often used in psychological operations aimed at lowering morale or encouraging defections.

Analysts say such messaging is typically designed to signal confidence in battlefield conditions while attempting to influence behavior within enemy ranks.

The statement also reiterated longstanding U.S. accusations against the IRGC-N, including involvement in attacks on commercial shipping and the use of drones and missiles in regional operations.

Tangsiri had been under U.S. sanctions since 2019, according to the statement.

There was no immediate response from Iranian officials to the U.S. claims or the call for naval personnel to abandon their posts.

It also remains unclear whether the appeal would have any measurable impact on IRGC-N operations or morale.

The development comes as tensions in the Middle East remain elevated, particularly in strategic waterways where Iran has historically exerted influence. Observers caution that such public messaging, combined with ongoing military activity, could further inflame the situation if met with retaliation.