WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: carney north arctic sovereignty

Carney Announces Billions for Defense and Infrastructure in Canada's North

Thursday, 12 March 2026 09:01 PM EDT

YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday his government will spend billions on forward operating locations and infrastructure in the North to assert sovereignty over the increasingly contested region.

Carney announced he is putting an additional $32 billion Canadian (US$24 billion) into military forward operating locations Yellowknife, Inuvik, Iqaluit and Goose Bay.

“In this new era, we cannot rely on other nations for our security and prosperity,” Carney said.

The additional funds comes as U.S. President Donald Trump called earlier this year for the U.S. to take control of Greenland, the Inuit self-governing territory of the kingdom of Denmark. Trump has also talked about making Canada the 51st state.

The prime minister made the announcement in Yellowknife, the capital city of Canada’s Northwest Territories, before he takes off for his planned visit to Norway where he will observe a NATO exercise.

The announcement includes $2.7 billion Canadian (US$1.9 billion) for four new remote operating hubs across the North to assist with rapid deployment.

Carney is also announcing funds to support a variety of road and port projects in the North.

This includes money for the Mackenzie Valley Highway, which will connect Yellowknife and Inuvik.

Increasing international tensions, global warming and the changing world economy have put the Arctic at the heart of the debate over global trade and security.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday his government will spend billions on forward operating locations and infrastructure in the North to assert sovereignty over the increasingly contested region.Carney announced he is putting an additional $32 billion Canadian...
carney north arctic sovereignty
223
2026-01-12
Thursday, 12 March 2026 09:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved