Carney Says Canada Recognizes a Palestinian State

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Sunday that his country now recognizes the state of Palestine.

"Canada recognizes the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel," Carney said in a statement.

Canada joins more than 140 other members of the United Nations that have recognized a Palestinian state, in a break with long-standing policy despite strong opposition from Israel.

"Recognizing the State of Palestine, led by the Palestinian Authority, empowers those who seek peaceful coexistence and the end of Hamas. This in no way legitimizes terrorism, nor is it any reward for it," Carney said.

Carney said the Palestinian Authority has provided "direct commitments" to Canada on reforming its governance, to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas "can play no part" and to demilitarize the Palestinian state.