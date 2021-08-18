Cardinal Burke Remains in 'Serious but Stable' Condition

Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke, former archbishop of St. Louis, "remains in serious, but stable condition" in his battle with COVID-19, a press release said.

Burke, 73, had been put on a ventilator, his official Twitter account posted Saturday night.

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Wisconsin — a shrine Burke founded — updated the cardinal's condition Tuesday.

"His Eminence remains in serious, but stable condition," Executive Director Rev. Paul N. Check said in a release. "His family, who with a team of doctors, is responsible for all medical decisions while the Cardinal remains sedated and on a medical ventilator, has great confidence in the care he is receiving.

"The period of hospitalization, and for now isolation because of the COVID virus, may be prolonged as His Eminence’s body fights the infection and recovers strength. For the time being, the sedation assists his own peace and rest."

Burke, currently cardinal priest of Sant'Agata de' Goti in Rome, was archbishop of St. Louis from 2003-08 before heading to the Vatican to become a member of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura, the highest judicial authority in the Catholic Church aside from the pope.

He later was reassigned by Pope Francis, whom the cardinal has criticized.

Burke's Twitter account announced the COVID-19 infection Wednesday.

"Praised be Jesus Christ! I wish to inform you that I have recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Thanks be to God, I am resting comfortably and receiving excellent medical care. Please pray for me as I begin my recovery. Let us trust in Divine Providence. God bless you," Burke tweeted.

Three nights later, Burke's account offered an update.

"Cardinal Burke has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator. Doctors are encouraged by his progress. H.E. faithfully prayed the Rosary for those suffering from the virus. On this Vigil of the Assumption, let us now pray the Rosary for him," the tweet said.

A report from the St. Louis Dispatch noted Burke fell ill in his native Wisconsin, where he founded the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in 2008.

A Catholic conservative, Burke has supported pro-life causes and has said President Joe Biden should not receive Communion for his support for abortion.