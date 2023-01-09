×
Tags: Canada US Fighter Jets

Canada Finalizes Agreement to Buy 88 US F-35 Fighter Jets

Monday, 09 January 2023 11:00 AM EST

TORONTO (AP) — Canada has finalized an agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp and the United States government to purchase 88 F-35 fighter jets, government officials said Monday.

The first such aircraft are anticipated to be delivered in 2026 with full operational capacity for the fleet expected between 2032 and 2034.

The government said last year Lockheed Martin's F-35 was deemed to be the top-ranked bidder for a new fighter jet.

Canada previously ruled out the Boeing’s Super Hornet to replace aging F-18s.

The government has budgeted about $19 billion Canadian (US$15 billion) for the purchase in what is the largest investment in the Royal Canadian Air Force in more than 30 years. Each jet costs about US$85 million. The full life cycle of the program is expected to cost $70 billion (US$52 billion)

Canada has a close defense relationship with the United States, which includes using fighter jets together to defend North American air space. The announcement comes as Trudeau is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden at the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico.

A former Conservative Canadian government previously announced the purchase of the F-35 but the current Liberal government delayed that purchase and opened up the bidding to competition.

Before becoming prime minister, Trudeau said Canada wouldn’t buy the F-35.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


