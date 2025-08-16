WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: canada | ukraine | security | guarantees

Canada Praises US Stance on Ukraine Security Guarantees

Saturday, 16 August 2025 04:00 PM EDT

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday welcomed what he said was U.S. openness to providing security guarantees to Ukraine under a peace deal to end Russia's war against Kyiv.

"Robust and credible security guarantees are essential to any just and lasting peace. I welcome the openness of the United States to providing security guarantees as part of Coalition of the Willing’s efforts," Carney said in a statement.

"The leadership of President Trump and the United States is creating the opportunity to end Russia's illegal war in Ukraine." 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday welcomed what he said was U.S. openness to providing security guarantees to Ukraine under a peace deal to end Russia's war against Kyiv.
canada, ukraine, security, guarantees
88
2025-00-16
Saturday, 16 August 2025 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved