Canada in 'Intensive' Talks to Have US Tariffs Removed

Tuesday, 03 June 2025 09:36 PM EDT

The Canadian government is engaged in "intensive and live" negotiations to get exempted from newly announced additional U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum as well as other import duties imposed by the Trump administration, Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said Tuesday.

"The additional tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum announced today by the United States are unlawful and unjustified," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"Canada's new government is engaged in intensive and live negotiations to have these and other tariffs removed as part of a new economic and security partnership with the United States," it added.

