Canadian Government Pledges Billions for High-speed Rail Network Linking Quebec City and Toronto

MONTREAL, Quebec (AP) — The Canadian government said Wednesday it is moving ahead with a multi-billion dollar plan to build a high-speed rail network between Quebec City and Toronto.

The planned rail network will be 100% electric, span approximately 1,000 kilometers, (622 miles) and reach speeds of up to 300 kilometers an hour (187 miles per hour). There will be stations in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montréal, Laval, Trois-Rivières and Quebec City.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference the government will commit CDN$3.9 billion (US$2.74 billion) over six years, starting in the 2024-25 fiscal year, to iron out specifics, including where the stations will be located in each city and the trajectory of the network, before construction can begin.

Officials say it’s too soon to estimate the final cost of the project or when it will be completed.

“A reliable, efficient high-speed rail network will be a game changer for Canadians,” said Trudeau.

The new rail system, which will be known as Alto, will get travelers from Montréal to Toronto in just three hours. The announcement from Trudeau and Transport Minister Anita Anand comes after years of debate and extensive study of options to improve commuter rail service in Central Canada.

Passenger rail service currently relies on tracks used by freight trains, limiting service frequency and often causing delays. The high-speed train network would be Canada’s largest ever infrastructure project, Trudeau said.

Trudeau made the announcement even though there is uncertainly over how long the Liberal Party will continue to govern. He announced Jan. 6 he is resigning as party leader and prime minister. The Liberals will choose a new leader March 9.

All three opposition parties have vowed to bring down the Liberals’ minority government in a no-confidence vote after Parliament resumes March 24.

Trudeau was confident the rail link would be built even if the Liberals lose the next election.

“High-speed rail in this country was always going to be a project that would take long enough to build that it would cover multiple governments,” Trudeau said. “It takes a will and a determination by a government to move forward and lock in this progress.”

Martin Imbleau, president and CEO of Alto, said Canada needs a viable, sustainable alternative to car and plane travel.

“A high-speed rail network is not a luxury. It is a necessity,” Imbleau said. “Highways are more congested than ever, airports are stretched to their limits for too many people, intercity travel is frustrating, unreliable and unsustainable.”

The government has selected Cadence, a consortium of companies, to co-design, build, finance, operate and maintain the rail megaproject.