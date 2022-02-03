Ottawa Police May Seek Military's Help to Stop Trucker COVID Protests

Ottawa, Ontario, Police Chief Peter Sloly said in a press briefing Wednesday that Parliament Hill may request aid from the armed forces to stop the ongoing trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates, Breitbart reported.

The police chief of Canada's capital previously stated that ''all options are on the table'' to deal with the protesters, who are demanding an end to vaccine mandates for truckers crossing the U.S.-Canadian border.

''This is a national issue, not an Ottawa issue,'' Sloly told the City Council, according to the CBC. ''I am increasingly concerned there is no policing solution to this.

''There is no lawful authority to seal a city. There's no practical capability to seal a city of this size,'' he added.

A spokesman for the Canadian Defence Ministry said it had no interest in getting involved in the protest, according to the Toronto Star.

''The Canadian Armed Forces are not involved in law enforcement in this situation, and there are no plans for such CAF involvement,'' a ministry spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed on Thursday that a military response to the protests was ''not in the cards right now,″ according to The Associated Press.

The news came the same day fundraiser site GoFundMe suspended a Freedom Convoy page that has raised more than $10 million for the second time, CTV News reported.

The fundraiser sought to garner financial help for truckers and their supporters in the ongoing protest.

''This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations,'' a pinned post from GoFundMe at the top of the fundraiser on Wednesday night read. ''Our team is working 24/7 and doing all we can to protect both organizers and donors. Thank you for your patience.''