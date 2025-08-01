WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: canada tariffs drugs trade

Trump Orders a 35% Tariff for Goods from Canada, Citing a Lack of Cooperation on Illicit Drugs

Trump Orders a 35% Tariff for Goods from Canada, Citing a Lack of Cooperation on Illicit Drugs

Friday, 01 August 2025 02:01 AM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump has raised the tariff rate on U.S. imports from Canada to 35% from 25%, effective Friday.

The announcement from the White House late Thursday said Canada had failed to “do more to arrest, seize, traffickers, criminals at large, and illicit drugs.”

Trump earlier had threatened to impose the higher tariff on Canada if no deal was reached by Friday, his deadline for reaching trade agreements with dozens of countries.

Canada was not included in Trump's updated list of tariff rates on other countries announced late Thursday. Those import duties are due to take effect on Aug. 7.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
U.S. President Donald Trump has raised the tariff rate on U.S. imports from Canada to 35% from 25%, effective Friday. The announcement from the White House late Thursday said Canada had failed to "do more to arrest, seize, traffickers, criminals at large, and illicit...
canada tariffs drugs trade
103
2025-01-01
Friday, 01 August 2025 02:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved