Leger Poll: 27 Percent of Canadians See U.S. as an 'Enemy'

Twenty-seven percent of Canadians think of the word "enemy" when considering how they view the United States, according to a Canadian polling organization.



The survey by Leger shows a fairly even three-way split between responding Canadians who see the U.S. an as enemy, those who see America favorably, and those on the fence.



Leger points to proposed trade tariffs against Canada by President Donald Trump as the main reason for the poll responses.

When specifically asking about Trump, the numbers change radically, according to the poll. Seventy-four percent of Canadians respondents admit to an unfavorable opinion of Trump. Only 13% of the respondents indicate they like Trump or at least view him favorably.



Trump's Canadian tariff plan is part of a broader economic strategy from the White House, which also involves imposing tariffs on China and Mexico. The president's tariff order on Feb. 1 was in response to what he termed an "emergency situation."



The order reads in part, "Until the crisis is alleviated, President Donald J. Trump is implementing a 25% additional tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% additional tariff on imports from China. Energy resources from Canada will have a lower 10% tariff."



The Canadian tariffs were rolled back several days later, but Trump says they could still be imposed without Canada agreeing to improve trade relations.

This Leger survey of 1,550 adult Canadians randomly recruited from an online panel was conducted from Feb. 14-17.

According to Leger, no margin of error can be associated with a nonprobability sample in a panel survey. For comparison purposes, Leger stated that a probability sample of this size has a margin of error no greater than plus or minus 2.49%.