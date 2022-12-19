×
Tags: Canada Shooting

5 Dead and Suspect Killed in Toronto Area Condo Shooting

Monday, 19 December 2022 01:00 AM EST

TORONTO (AP) — Five people were shot and killed in a condominium unit a Toronto suburb and the gunman was killed by police, authorities said late Sunday.

Chief James MacSween of York regional police said one of his officers shot and killed the suspect in at a condo in Vaughan, Ontario.

“Six deceased. One of them is the subject. The other five are victims,” MacSheen said.

He said a seventh person shot by the suspect was in the hospital and expected to survive.

MacSheen said he didn’t have details on whether the shooter was a resident of the building.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, which gets involved when there is a death or serious injury involving police, is investigating.

Police did not identify the suspect.

Mass shootings are rare in Canada and Toronto has long prided itself as being one of the safest big cities in the world.

Canadians are nervous about anything that might indicate they are moving closer to U.S. experiences with gun violence.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


