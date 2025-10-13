Canadian PM Calls Hostage Release 'Turning Point' for Gaza

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the release of hostages in Gaza on Monday must be a turning point for lasting peace, urging all sides to uphold the terms of a ceasefire agreement.

"We call on all parties to continue implementing the terms of the ceasefire agreement, including maintaining the withdrawal of Israeli troops and allowing sustained humanitarian assistance at scale into and throughout Gaza without delay," he said in a statement.

"The release of hostages must be a turning point toward lasting peace," he added, saying the Hamas militant group must disarm and play no role in future governance of a demilitarized Palestinian state.