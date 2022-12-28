×
Deadly Fire Burning at Cambodia Hotel Casino, Report Says

Wednesday, 28 December 2022 11:00 PM EST

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A fire burning through a Cambodian hotel casino on the border with Thailand has killed at least 10, local media reported.

The website Cambodianess, which belongs to the Thmey Thmey media group, reported the blaze at the Grand Diamond Casino and Hotel in the border town of Poipety broke out around midnight on Wednesday and was still burning Thursday morning.

It cited Banteay Meanchey provincial Police Commissioner Maj. Gen. Sithi Loh saying that according to initial information, at least 10 people had died and another 30 were injured.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


