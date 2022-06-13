×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Burkina Faso | Violence

55 People Killed in Latest Attack in Northern Burkina Faso

Monday, 13 June 2022 02:00 PM

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunmen killed at least 55 people over the weekend in northern Burkina Faso, the latest attack amid mounting violence blamed on Islamic extremists, authorities said Monday.

Suspected militants targeted civilians in Seytenga in the West African country's Seno province, government spokesman Wendkouni Joel Lionel Bilgo said at a news conference.

Nearly 5,000 people have died over the last two years in Burkina Faso because of violence blamed on Islamic extremists. Another 2 million people have fled their homes, deepening the country's humanitarian crisis.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Gunmen killed at least 55 people over the weekend in northern Burkina Faso, the latest attack amid mounting violence blamed on Islamic extremists, authorities said Monday.Suspected militants targeted civilians in Seytenga in the West African country's Seno province,...
Burkina Faso,Violence
87
2022-00-13
Monday, 13 June 2022 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved