Tags: Burkina Faso | Police Killed

Gunmen Kill 11 Police Officers in Burkina Faso; 4 Missing

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 05:00 PM

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunmen have ambushed a group of police officers in Burkina Faso, killing at least 11 of them in the deadliest attack of its kind yet in this West African country where extremist violence is escalating.

At least four other officers were missing after Monday's attack near the town of Barsalogho in the volatile country's center-north region, Burkina Faso's security ministry confirmed in a press release.

Only seven police officers are known to have survived the ambush, authorities said.

