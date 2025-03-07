WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: bulgaria spy russia uk britain

3 Bulgarians Convicted of Spying for Russia across Europe from Base in UK

Friday, 07 March 2025 10:01 AM EST

LONDON (AP) — Three Bulgarian nationals were convicted on Friday by a London jury of spying for Russia.

The trio based in the U.K. were accused of putting lives in danger as they acted on orders on behalf of Russia to carry out surveillance across Europe.

Katrin Ivanova, 33, Vanya Gaberova, 30, and Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 39, were convicted Friday at London's Central Criminal Court after a trial that began in November.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


