×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Bulgaria | Plane Crash

Soviet-made Jet Crashes; Bulgarian Air Force Pilot Missing

Wednesday, 09 June 2021 07:00 AM

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A Soviet-built MiG-29 fighter jet from Bulgaria's air force crashed into the Black Sea during a military exercise and the pilot is missing, the Bulgarian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said the fighter jet disappeared from radar at 12:45 a.m. local time over the country’s territorial waters. It said a search and rescue operation was launched immediately and is continuing, but the pilot’s status remains unknown.

The reasons for the crash are unclear, but military officials suspended the Shabla 2021 drill.

Two other MiG-29 jets belonging to Bulgaria crashed in 1994 and in 2012.

Since joining NATO in 2004, Bulgaria has sought to replace its air fleet of Soviet-made Mig-29 jets, but financial problems have caused repeated delays.

The Balkan country signed a deal in 2019 to buy eight F-16 military jets from U.S.-based firm Lockheed Martin as part of efforts to bring its air force in line with NATO standards. The first of the F-16’s are scheduled to be delivered to Bulgaria by 2023.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Soviet-built MiG-29 fighter jet from Bulgaria's air force crashed into the Black Sea during a military exercise and the pilot is missing, the Bulgarian Defense Ministry said Wednesday. The ministry said the fighter jet disappeared from radar at 12:45 a.m. local time over...
Bulgaria,Plane Crash
169
2021-00-09
Wednesday, 09 June 2021 07:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved