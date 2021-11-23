×
Bus Crash in Bulgaria Kills at Least 45 People

Tuesday, 23 November 2021 02:00 AM

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A bus crash in western Bulgaria early Tuesday morning has killed at least 45 people, authorities say.

The bus, which was registered in Northern Macedonia, crashed around 2 a.m. and there were children among the victims, authorities said. Seven people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Bulgarian news agency Novinite says representatives from Macedonia’s embassy visited a hospital where some of the victims were taken.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

