British PM Starmer: Antisemitism Is a 'Poison'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the "poison" of antisemitism must be defeated by people of all faiths.

Speaking at a Hanukkah reception at 10 Downing Street, Starmer vowed to "root out" anti-Jewish hatred and urged British Jews not to be "cowed by terror," warning that antisemitism is becoming "normalized" in public life, The Telegraph reported.

His Tuesday remarks came as Jewish communities worldwide reel from a deadly antisemitic attack in Australia.

A mass shooting at a Hanukkah gathering near Sydney's Bondi Beach left at least 15 people dead, including prominent community members, in what authorities and witnesses described as a targeted assault on Jewish families celebrating the holiday.

Starmer told attendees that the problem is not confined to one community.

"It's not just a problem for Jews," he said, describing antisemitism as a threat to the liberties and freedoms that underpin British life and insisting the country must "stand together in defense of the Jewish way of life."

In unusually direct language for a modern British prime minister, Starmer said the fight is against "the extreme Right and the extreme Left" and also against "Islamist ideologies of hatred towards Jews," stressing that such political extremism is distinct from Islam and rejected by the vast majority of Muslims.

The comments also landed amid fresh friction over Britain's protest culture.

Outside Parliament at a public candle lighting on Monday, Minister for Public Health Ashley Dalton was heckled by activists who accused the government of "tolerating" antisemitism and demanded ministers "ban the marches," a reference to recurring pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have sparked repeated concern in Britain's Jewish community.

Police leaders have warned that existing law can leave officers with limited tools to intervene before rhetoric turns into intimidation.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has argued that people can "stir up" racial or religious hatred while staying within the bounds of current statutes, a gap he has called "outrageous," Yahoo News reported.

"There are some things that are quite startling," Rowley told the "A Muslim and a Jew Go There" podcast. "It is perfectly lawful at the moment to intentionally stir up racial and religious hatred as long as you avoid being threatening or abusive."

He added that it was "outrageous."

Starmer, whose wife is Jewish, said he confronted antisemitism inside Labour and pledged to do the same nationally.

The test now will be whether his government backs the rhetoric with action — stronger policing powers where needed, tougher consequences for intimidation, and a firm refusal to excuse antisemitism, no matter which faction it comes from.

Reuters contributed to this report.