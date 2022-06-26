×
Boris Johnson Wants G7 to Weigh China Business Dealings

a man in the foreground shadows of a chinese flag
(Dreamstime)

Sunday, 26 June 2022 10:35 AM

Balance between protecting shared values and doing business with China can be found, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday as world leaders convened in Germany for the G7 summit.

"China is a gigantic fact of our lives,"  Johnson said during an interview that aired on CNN's "State of the Union" program.

"Every country gathered here today at the G7 does a huge amount of business with China. The question is can we continue to do that.

"I think there is a balance to be struck ... It may be difficult but that's what we have got to try and do."

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


