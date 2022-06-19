×
Report: UK Paratroops Banned From Deployment After Filming Orgy at Barracks

Boris Johnson, masked, rubs hand through his hair
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 19 June 2022 10:45 AM

Hundreds of United Kingdom paratroopers have been barred from NATO deployment in the Balkans after videos surfaced of an orgy taking place at a military barracks, according to The Times of London.

Citing a letter from General Sir Patrick Sanders, the new head of the British army, The Times reports that Sanders wasn't willing to "risk the mission or the reputation of the British army" by sending the punished troops overseas.

"My message to the army is clear — our license to operate is founded on trust and confidence, and we must hold ourselves to the highest standards," Sanders wrote.

Earlier this month, eight paratroopers serving in the UK's 16th Air Assault Brigade were reportedly under police investigation over a video of them having sex with a civilian woman inside the Merville barracks in Colchester, England.

The Times also reports that same woman had snuck into the barracks as many as 31 times over a five-month period.

The videos were reportedly seen by many soldiers inside the barracks.

Military police officials found that no crimes were committed with the apparent orgy sessions. However, General Sanders wrote the incident went against the army's values. He said it also denigrated women.

Sanders wrote that "such behavior is unacceptable, corrosive and detrimental to the army's reputation," according to The Times. As such, "I am not prepared to risk the NATO mission or the reputation of the British army by deploying 3 Para at this time."

According to The Times, as a consequence for not serving on the overseas mission, the soldiers from 3rd Battalion's Parachute Regiment will lose out on a medal and extra pay.

The soldiers are also expected to "reflect on where they have fallen short of what we all expect of our army," The Times reports.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


