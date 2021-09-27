×
Tags: Britain | Woman Killed

London Police Charge Man with Murder of Teacher Sabina Nessa

Monday, 27 September 2021 04:01 PM

LONDON (AP) — British police charged a 36-year-old man on Monday with the murder of Sabina Nessa, a primary school teacher killed as she walked to meet a friend in London.

The Metropolitan Police force said Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne on England's south coast, faced one count of murder. He was arrested Sunday in what police called a “significant” development in their investigation. He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Nessa, 28, was found dead in a park in Kidbrooke, southeast London, on Sept. 17. Her killing — as she walked through a park just a few minutes from her home — fueled concerns that women aren’t safe on the streets of Britain’s capital.

On Friday, hundreds of people held a candlelight vigil in her memory, demanding an end to violence against women.

Nessa’s death came six months after the abduction, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in south London by a serving police officer. The Everard case shocked the country and also saw people take to the streets to denounce violence against women.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Britain,Woman Killed
Newsmax Media, Inc.
