WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Britain UK Ukraine Starmer Putin Germany G20

British Prime Minister Says he Has No Plans to Talk with Putin as he Reaffirms Support for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Says he Has No Plans to Talk with Putin as he Reaffirms Support for Ukraine

Sunday, 17 November 2024 03:01 PM EST

LONDON (AP) —

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday that he has no plan to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he pledged support for Ukraine as the U.K.’s top priority at this week’s G20 summit.

Speaking with reporters on the way to the meeting in Brazil, Starmer said he wouldn’t speak to Putin as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did on Friday.

The call between the two leaders, which the Kremlin said was initiated by Germany, was the first publicly announced conversation between Putin and a major head of a Western power in almost two years.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the call and said it would only make Russia less isolated.

Ukraine's allies fear that the election of President-elect Donald Trump, who has questioned U.S. aid sent to Kyiv and spoken favorably about Putin, could alter support from Washington, its biggest backer

Starmer said allies have to double down now to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

“We are coming up to the 1,000th day of this conflict on Tuesday,” Starmer said. “That’s 1,000 days of Russian aggression, 1,000 days of huge impact and sacrifice in relation to the Ukrainian people and recently we’ve seen the addition of North Korean troops working with Russians which does have serious implications.”

The U.K. has committed 12.8 billion pounds ($16.15 billion) in aid to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday that he has no plan to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he pledged support for Ukraine as the U.K.'s top priority at this week's G20 summit.Speaking with reporters on the way to the meeting in Brazil, Starmer...
Britain UK Ukraine Starmer Putin Germany G20
233
2024-01-17
Sunday, 17 November 2024 03:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved